Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
