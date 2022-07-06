 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

