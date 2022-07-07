Roanoke's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect peri…
This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Lo…