Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.