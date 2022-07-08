This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
