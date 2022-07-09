Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.