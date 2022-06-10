Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.