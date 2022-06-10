For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's con…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's condi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a v…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a wa…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It's likely to rai…