Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

