This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's con…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Do…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high te…