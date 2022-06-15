 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

