Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.