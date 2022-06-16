Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's con…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Do…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds …
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high te…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.