Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.