Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Do…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds …
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high te…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.