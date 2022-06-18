Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
