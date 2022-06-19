Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
