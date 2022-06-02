This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
