Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

