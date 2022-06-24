This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 68 …
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect pe…
Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a ho…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.