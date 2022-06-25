Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
