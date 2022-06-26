Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.