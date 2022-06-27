 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert