Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
