Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
