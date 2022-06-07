 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

