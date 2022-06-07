Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
