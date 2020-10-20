La Nina tilts to mild winter, but doesn't dictate one

This year may be full of surprises, but the National Weather Service winter forecast for the U.S. that came out Thursday was not in any way a shock. It was simply the La Nina template.
La Nina, the irregularly recurring cooling of equatorial Pacific Ocean waters, is in full swing, and historically, it is linked to various weather patterns and effects around the world.
The general forecast is for greater odds of a warmer than normal winter across the southern half and eastern third of the U.S., including our region, and greater odds of a drier than normal winter across the southern third of the nation, edging just south of us.
A tilt to colder than normal weather is confined to the north-central and northwest U.S., with a lean to wetter than normal conditions across the same regions and extending into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley states.
Words like “greater odds,” “tilt” and “lean” underscore the fact that the winter outlook is not meant as a hard-edged deterministic forecast, and shouldn’t be taken as such. It is not saying it definitely will be mild and relatively dry across our region all winter — it is saying that, historically, La Nina winters have a tendency to be lean a certain direction, on the whole, on average.
The historic averages toward milder and drier, but not conclusively that direction in every single case, bear out locally.
Only two of 21 previous La Nina winters since 1950 have been an inch or more above normal for precipitation at Roanoke, with 11 having been an inch or more below normal.
Ten of the 21 previous La Nina winters have averaged a degree or more above normal at Roanoke, while six have averaged within a degree, and five a degree or more below normal.
Eight of 21 previous winters have had less than 10 inches of snow at Roanoke, and only six have exceeded 20 inches. About 18 inches is the long-term average.
The thought of possibly having another mild, low-snow winter may be particularly numbing to the region’s many snow lovers, who were distraught when 2020 began with one of the weakest snowfall winters on record, locally.
The 2019-20 winter was Roanoke’s fourth least snowy winter since the start of official local weather records in 1912, with only 1.6 inches. Only the back-to-back snowless winters of 1918-19 and 1919-20 (a trace in each, officially) and 1.2 inches in 1991 came in with less.
That said, the last big snow may be a lot more recent than it seems. It has been less than two years since 15 inches of snow was measured at Roanoke on Dec. 9, 2018, a storm that dumped 1 to 2 feet across the entire region.
Before Dec. 9, 2018, some parts of the New River Valley experienced a foot or more of snow the previous March. Before that, there were Jan. 22-23, 2016, and Feb. 12-13, 2014, for foot-plus storms across the entirety of the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Roanoke has averaged a foot-deep snowstorm about once every five years since World War II. Three foot-deep snowstorms in seven years is way ahead of the historic pace. And five of the last eight winters have reached or exceeded the long-term average of 18 inches.
Any idea that our region is experiencing a long-term snow drought currently just based on a paltry 2019-20 winter is not based on reality.
When winter forecasts come out, there is often a tendency for many to read into them “no snow” or “lots of snow,” when in fact, most winters end up as something in between.
The status of La Nina or its warm-water equivalent, El Nino, is only a starting point for expectations in the winter ahead. Other factors yet to establish themselves will determine how the week-to-week and day-to-day weather plays out in the winter ahead.
One of the most important is whether high pressure over Greenland and the North Pole will be able to establish for any length of time to push chunks of Arctic air southward. It was almost entirely missing last winter, though it did make appearances in early to mid-November and again in late April to early May, just outside the range it could have assisted in bring colder and snowier patterns to our region.
Even the mild La Nina winters have some tendency to have short but sharp cold snaps within them. If 11 of the 13 weeks of this winter are mild, but two weeks are filled with bitter cold, snow and ice, the winter would still be mild on the whole but it would be the two weeks we’d remember the most.
Within a few weeks, we’ll take another look at the winter ahead in this column, more tightly focused on local expectations with perhaps some factors other than La Nina considered.
