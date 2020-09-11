Looking ahead: What La Nina might mean for the Roanoke area's winter

The Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday that La Nina conditions have developed in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are likely to continue through the coming winter. La Nina refers to colder than normal sea-surface temperatures in a stripe of the Pacific just north of the equator, the opposite of the somewhat more well-known El Nino, a warming of the same strip of ocean waters that had been observed by Peruvian fishermen many centuries before it was scientifically observed and analyzed over the last century or so.

El Nino and La Nina are linked to various climatic conditions around the world, as the domino effect of warmer/cooler atmosphere over the Pacific affects atmospheric flow and the placement of high/low pressure systems. It is always important to note, however, that the state of the El Nino Southern Oscillation, as the El Nino/La Nina/neutral cycle of the equatorial Pacific is known, is only a baseline for considering the likelihood of various conditions developing in different parts of the world, not a hard-edged determiner. Myriad other climatic oscillations -- Arctic Oscillation, North Atlantic Oscillation, etc. -- and just the day-to-day and week-to-week quirks in the atmospheric pattern have much to say about how La Nina's or El Nino's influence is expressed and modified in any given locality or region.