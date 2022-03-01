Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.