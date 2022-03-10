 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert