For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
