Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

