Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

