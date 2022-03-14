Roanoke's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
