This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
