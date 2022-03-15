 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert