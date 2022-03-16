For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
