This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
