Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.