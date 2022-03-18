Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degr…
Roanoke's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roano…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The…