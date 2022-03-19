 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

