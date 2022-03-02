Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
