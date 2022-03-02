 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

