Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
