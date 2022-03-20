Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.