Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

