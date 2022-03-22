Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.