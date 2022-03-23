Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.