Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.