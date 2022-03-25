Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.