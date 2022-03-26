This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
