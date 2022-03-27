 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

