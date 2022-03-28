Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roa…
This evening in Roanoke: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…