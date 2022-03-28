 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert