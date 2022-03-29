 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert