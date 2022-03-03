Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Generally fair. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.