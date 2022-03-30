Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.