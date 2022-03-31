This evening in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
