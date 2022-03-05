This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
