Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest.