Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.