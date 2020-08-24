Marco flops; watching Laura as 90s return to Roanoke area with scattered storms

There will daily chances of storms, augmented by cold fronts to the north that will press somewhat southward, but not all the way to us. Clusters of storms in the Ohio Valley are expected to move southeastward across northern Virginia. It is possible some of these may get far enough south to affect our region, mostly along and north of I-64, but not out of the question to dig a little farther southward. Also, by Thursday, some moisture from what's left of Marco could make it into our region.

Laura's effects on our region are somewhat unclear, but the remnant circulation is likely to be curved eastward by an advancing cold front late this week. Virginia is in the cone of uncertainty 5 days out for Laura, but this marks where the center of circulation is expected to be, and it is not uncommon for the moisture to be stripped away from the old low-pressure center after landfall. It does appear likely that whatever we get of Laura will move through quickly and not dawdle and stall the way tropical systems have that have produced our worst flooding episodes, historically. We probably will see some of Laura's moisture by late-week, but still a few days to determine if that means a lot of heavy rain or just enhancement of the daily showers and storms.