Marco, Laura set for back-to-back hits on Gulf Coast

If you've seen that somewhere on social media regarding the current situation involving the tropical storms Marco and Laura headed for the Gulf of Mexico, it's garbage. Hurricanes that get too close to each other interfere with one another's circulation and actually tend to weaken -- unless a victorious stronger storm can absorb the vanquished weaker storm and keep on churning at more or less the same intensity.

But the situation is serious enough even without the threat of some kind of "megacane" happening. It is within the realm of possibility that the same section of Gulf Coast could be visited by hurricanes within a 48-hour period this week.

Or, perhaps, the storms will visit separate sections of the coast, or one or both won't be hurricanes. There has never in recorded history been a case where there were two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at once, and it's been 61 years since the last time there were what today would be two "named storms" in the Gulf. It's a little unclear if the timing will be exactly right to have Marco and Laura in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time this go-round, but it's still quite an unusual situation that could lead to a lot of havoc in a year that seems to have a knack for producing such, including flooding rains, storm surge, damaging winds and inland tornadoes.